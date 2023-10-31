On Monday, Juventus announced that Timothy Weah has sustained a thigh injury. This knock will rule the American out of action for a few weeks.

Some expect him to make his return against Inter following the November international break.

So in the meantime, how will the Bianconeri cope without the 23-year-old?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Andrea Cambiaso could be a candidate to start as a right wingback.

The Italian is originally a left-back but can also feature on the opposite flank. Last Saturday, he opened his account at the club by scoring a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Hellas Verona.

Therefore, Max Allegri could capitalize on his high morale and hand him a starting berth. This means that Filip Kostic would maintain his spot on the left.

The other option would be shifting Weston McKennie to the wide role. This certainly won’t be the first time the Texan plays as a right wingback this season.

In fact, when Weah sustained his injury during last weekend’s encounter, McKennie switched from his natural midfield slot to the wing, with Fabio Miretti coming in as a midfielder.

Therefore, Allegri could resort to this solution once again when his side travels to Tuscany for an intense encounter against Fiorentina next weekend.

In conclusion, Cambiaso and Miretti are apparently contending for a starting berth, while McKennie’s positioning on the pitch lies in the balance, depending on who gets the nod.