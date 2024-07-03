Juventus, one of the most decorated football clubs in the world, is currently in an interesting situation – the partnership deals with its main sponsors have expired after the end of the 2023/24 season.

So, there’s a possibility that the club will announce its new kits without any sponsors. Reports say that the Old Lady is currently looking for sponsors that will bring around €50 million per season. But are there any brands that can afford such a high sponsorship deal?

The Previous Juventus Sponsors

Up until the end of the 2023/24 season, Juventus’ main sponsor was Jeep. The partnership between the two started in the 2012/13 campaign. In 2020, the club announced that Jeep will remain the main kit sponsor for 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24. According to the press release by Juventus, the agreement boasted a base fee of €45 million per season.

There was also the Cygames agreement, which was penned back in 2017, but this deal was renewed after the end of the 2023/24 season. However, the catch with Cygames was that this wasn’t their main sponsor. Cygames appears on the back of the shirt, below the number of the player.

Fans are now in the dust as there’s no speculation about who can take up the role of main sponsor. The biggest catch is the fact that the annual fee that Juventus is looking for is a bit high and there aren’t a lot of brands that can afford it.

Because Juventus has a new head coach, Thiago Motta, he’ll be looking to make some changes in the team. To do that, he’ll need a lot of money. Even though the club is in a bit of a rocky situation, bookmakers still consider it as one of the top contenders for the league.

Of course, Inter is the biggest favourite, but Juve and Milan are trailing right behind. Many fans have placed their wagers and think the Old Lady can pull off quite a surprise. After all, Motta was successful with Bologna the previous season, so why can’t he do the same with Juve?

Let’s see which sponsors are rumoured to sign with Juve and provide Motta with the funds necessary to build a world-class team.

Cygames As the Main Sponsor?

After the end of the 2023/24 season, Juventus and Cygames renewed their partnership for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons. So, some would argue that the two parties could annex the deal and create a new one which would put Cygames at the front of the kit.

This is highly unlikely and the main reason why is the fact that Juventus’ annual fee is simply too high for Cygames. Statistics show that the annual revenue of the Japanese game developer is around €100-150 million. That means that Juventus would want a third of the total profits made, which is not acceptable for Cygames.

Jeep

Of course, Juventus can always go back to the original plan and resign a deal with Jeep. There’s one slight hiccup here as well. Jeep hasn’t been doing pretty well on the global level. The vehicle manufacturer’s stocks have dropped massively due to the low interest.

Many experts think that this is the main reason why Juve and Jeep decided to part ways after the 2023/24 season. The manufacturer simply couldn’t provide the necessary sponsorship fees. Hence, the likelihood of them coming back together is very low, unless Jeep makes a revolution with its process of selling SUVs.

Allianz

Allianz is a well-known brand in the world of football. Back in 2020, Juve and Allianz extended their partnership until 2030. That’s the reason why Juve’s stadium isn’t called Juventus Arena; it goes by the name of Allianz Stadium.

Moreover, Allianz is no stranger to sponsoring football teams. The brand is also one of the main sponsors of Bayern Munich.

Arabian Sponsors

Interestingly enough, Arabian sponsors could be in the mix. The Agnelli family was spotted at the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia in March 2024, which led many to believe that they were there to conduct business.

Although there’s no information as to which Arabian company could come to an agreement with Juve, one thing is certain. The Arabians are known for their money and Italy’s teams are no strangers to venturing there to expand their reach.

Take the Supercoppa Italia as an example. For the past three years, the final of this cup has been played in Saudi Arabia.