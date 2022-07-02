In recent days, the rumors linking Juventus with a move for Leandro Paredes have been gaining steam.

Despite the imminent arrival of Paul Pogba, the Bianconeri could still add another midfielder to the fold, especially someone who can act as a deep-lying playmaker.

Apparently, the former Empoli and Roma man is the most likely candidate for the role. The Argentine has been at Paris Saint Germain since 2019, but hasn’t always featured on a regular basis.

With his contract expiring in 2023, the Ligue 1 champions could decide to part ways with the 27-year-old if they receive a decent proposal.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Paredes is a close friend to Angel Di Maria, and the two have recently spoken about a possible reunion at Juventus.

The veteran winger should sign a contract with the Bianconeri in the coming days, and his former PSG teammate could be tempted to follow suit.

But in order to maintain a balanced squad, a midfielder would have to make way for the newcomer.

The source believes that one between Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot would leave Turin in case Paredes signs.

Juve FC say

Aside from Manuel Locatelli, the rest of the midfield is mostly expendable. But If a Regista like Paredes arrives, the most logical departure would be Arthur.

The Brazilian tried to interpret the deep-lying playmaker role in the last two campaigns but found little success in this task.

Hence, the arrival of the Argentine would further reduce his importance within Max Allegri’s plans.