Danilo started in Juventus’ match against Genoa, and the defender was delighted to have made his 200th appearance for the club.

Since Thiago Motta became Juventus’ manager, Danilo has struggled to maintain a regular role in the team and is working hard to regain his place in the starting XI.

He has the opportunity to secure a contract extension if he plays in 50% of Juve’s matches this season, but he may find it difficult to reach that target as Motta continues to favour younger players at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri are confident in their manager’s decisions, so Danilo must continue to work hard to earn more consistent playing time.

For now, he is pleased to have returned to the pitch for Juventus, expressing that the club has become an integral part of his life.

The Juve captain said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus has become an extension of my home, of my family! Reaching the milestone of 200 games is something that I will keep as one of the most important goals of my life. Together with the certainty that whoever is a Juve player, is a Juve player forever !”

Juve FC Says

Danilo remains a key figure in the squad even if he is not getting enough game time at the moment.

We are delighted he has played so many games for us, and hopefully, he will win some new trophies before leaving.