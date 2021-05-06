”Whoever lose are out” – Capello explains the importance of Juve’s clash against Milan

With four Serie A fixtures remaining, Juventus are set for some decisive weeks to determine whether or not they’ll take part in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

On Sunday, the Old Lady will host Milan in a massive battle between two sides struggling for consistency in the second half of the season.

Whilst these two sides were considered to be Scudetto contenders earlier in the season – with the Bianconeri being the winners of the last nine editions, whilst Milan were leading the league table at the start of campaign – both sides have been slipping down recently.

As a former manager for both clubs, Fabio Capello naturally had to weigh in on the top clash, as he explained just how important this match will be for the two sides.

“Whoever lose are out,” Capello told Corriere della Sera as translated by Football Italia. “It’s not just about the table, I think the psychological repercussions of a defeat would be very heavy.

“They are not doing well right now, they are the two teams in most difficulty, losing the direct clash would be a blow.”

There you have it. No pressure at all!

Juventus and Milan are both sharing the second place alongside Atalanta with 69 points, as these clubs are trying to fend off Napoli and Lazio who are on the outside looking in.

Besides the Rossoneri, Andrea Pirlo’s men still have to play Sassuolo, the newly crowned champions Inter, before ending their campaign at the Renato Dall’Arra stadium against Bologna.