Why Adama Traore to Juventus will not happen

Juventus were linked with a summer move for Wolves ace Adama Traore and the Spaniard is one player that could have made the Bianconeri a better team.

He has been one of the paciest wingers in the world since he broke out at Barcelona.

He is now a better player and playing more often at Wolves, and his performances have caught the attention of several top sides.

While several reports have linked him with a move to Turin, Calciomercato reports that the Italian champions didn’t consider a move for him because of the economics involved.

It claims that Juve have been watching Traore for years and he would have been a perfect signing for them.

However, they had to prioritise a move for Federico Chiesa when they realized that they would have had to pay 100 million euros to sign Traore.

Because of their financial problems, Juve would also have liked to sign him on loan with the obligation to buy similar to the arrangement they made with Fiorentina for Chiesa, but Wolves was not interested in something like that.

Chiesa has made a very fine start to his time at the club, if he continues this way, Juve will not revisit a move for Traore.