Juventus and Al Nassr discussed a move for Wojciech Szczęsny days ago, as the Saudi Pro League side wants the Polish goalkeeper.

The talks advanced quickly, and it seemed that it would take just days for the deal to be completed.

However, the negotiations then stalled, and there has been no progress since.

Reports say Juve wants more money in transfer fees, even though selling him alone will save them a lot of funds.

The Bianconeri want at least 5 million euros, while the Pro League club is offering them 3 million euros, so both parties have suspended the talks for now, with hints that it could collapse.

Juve is working on its other summer business, while Szczęsny concentrates on helping Poland at the Euros.

However, Tuttomercatoweb says there is a very good chance this deal will be resurrected and completed because Al Nassr has already lost its number one, David Ospina.

The Colombian has already returned to his first professional club, and Al Nassr has to sign a top goalie like Szczęsny, with whom they have already agreed on personal terms.

Juve FC Says

Selling Szczęsny should be a priority. We have already reached an agreement to sign Michele di Gregorio, and we need to be careful not to jeopardise this deal.