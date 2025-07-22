Juventus have been in negotiations with Sporting Club regarding the transfer of Alberto Costa for several weeks, but discussions appear to have stalled in recent days. The Bianconeri are looking to reshape their squad during the current transfer window, and Costa has emerged as one of the players who could make way to facilitate incoming deals. Although he has performed admirably in recent months, including at the Club World Cup, there is still uncertainty over whether he will receive significant playing time once the new season begins.

A move that once seemed certain

Costa has reportedly welcomed the interest from Sporting, knowing that increased competition at Juventus may limit his first-team opportunities. When Sporting expressed their intent to bring him in, the player was open to the idea of a move to Portugal. Initial conversations between the two clubs were promising, and a deal appeared to be on track.

However, in the last few days, progress has slowed, and there is growing concern that the move may fall through altogether. Costa is still training with Juventus, and while he remains committed to the club, he is also keen to secure regular football elsewhere. His desire for development and game time makes Sporting an attractive destination, especially given their history of nurturing young talent.

Juventus standing firm on valuation

The principal obstacle appears to be Juventus’ valuation of the player. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri is insisting on a transfer fee of at least 20 million euros. They believe that Costa’s recent performances, including his contribution at the Club World Cup, have increased his market value. Sporting, on the other hand, is reluctant to meet that valuation and is aiming to negotiate a reduced fee.

Juventus are understood to be in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met. Costa still has admirers within the club’s coaching staff, and they are not willing to sanction a cut-price departure. If Sporting are serious about completing the transfer, they may need to increase their offer or risk losing out on a player who has steadily developed into a reliable defender.

For now, Costa’s future remains uncertain, but with weeks still left in the transfer window, a resolution could yet be found.