Juventus was keen to make Alessandro Buongiorno the next Torino centre-back to join them after Gleison Bremer.

The Italian defender has been in fantastic form over the years, and Il Toro is prepared to sell him during this transfer window.

Since last season, Juventus has been following him, and they were prepared to make their move for him in this transfer window.

However, the Bianconeri have now been turned down by the defender, who looks set to move to Napoli.

It was a stunning rejection because the Bianconeri were prepared to offer the highest fee for his signature, and Tuttomercatoweb claims they were willing to pay 42 million euros.

Torino thought that the fee was enough for his signature. However, the report adds that the defender turned down Juve.

Having developed at Torino, he insisted he could not betray the club’s fans even if they needed him to leave to raise money.

Juve, who look set to miss out on Riccardo Calafiori, are now set to miss out on another Serie A defender.

Juve FC Says

Alessandro Buongiorno has been one of the best defenders in the league over the last few seasons and would have been a great addition to our squad.

However, we now have to work on signing another centre-back to improve our options under Thiago Motta.