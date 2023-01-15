Why Alex Sandro could linger at Juventus for another campaign

Following a disastrous performance at the Maradona Stadium, Juventus players have been feeling the wrath of their livid supporters on social media.

Although the majority of Max Allegri’s men were terrible on Friday, many fans have singled out Alex Sandro as a player who must leave the club as soon as possible.

The Brazilian is running on an expiring contract which currently sees him collecting around 6 million euros per season as net wages. Hence, this sounds like a perfect recipe for a divorce at the end of the season, right?

Well, maybe not. Because according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Alex Sandro is on track to earn an automatic contract renewal.

The source claims that the 31-year-old will eventually collect enough appearances to trigger a one-year extension, regardless of the management’s will.

The report doesn’t identify the exact number needed to unlock the clause, but the former Porto man has already made 15 Serie A appearances this term, plus four in the Champions League.

Juve FC say

This would be a déjà vu since we already saw the same scenario occur with Juan Cuadrado last term. The management was hoping to renew reach a bilateral agreement with the Colombian which includes a wage cut, but the player opted to trigger his renewal clause, leaving his salary intact

So if Sandro decides to pull off the same maneuver, it would be major headache for the directors who need to free up some space on the wage bill in order to make way for new arrivals.