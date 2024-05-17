One notable issue at Juventus lately is the breakdown in the relationship between Max Allegri and Cristiano Giuntoli.

When Giuntoli joined the club last summer, he vowed to help Allegri build a team capable of winning trophies.

The club did not make many moves during the summer transfer window, yet Juve still had a very good first half of the campaign.

The Bianconeri looked like potential champions of Italy until they hit a bad run of form that ruined their chances.

In January, the team had lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, so Max Allegri demanded two midfielders.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he specifically requested Giacomo Bonaventura and Roberto Pereyra, two players who would have cost small fees because their contracts were expiring.

However, the report claims Giuntoli showed up with Carlos Alcaraz late into the transfer window, and that was the beginning of their problems.

Since then, the manager and the sporting director have not been on good terms, and Allegri is set to be dismissed.

Juve FC Says

The manager and sporting director must be on good terms for them to work together, and the breakdown of this relationship will end Allegri’s tenure.

