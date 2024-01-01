Juventus coach Max Allegri reportedly has his doubts about the potential signings of Kalvin Phillips and Piere-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Bianconeri have been exploring their options on the market for January. The management could take the opportunity to bolster the club’s ranks by snatching the services of a new player to make up for the long-term absences of the suspended Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Premier League stars Phillips and Hojbjerg have emerged as the favorite candidates for the role.

Phillips is desperate to leave Manchester City after failing to carve himself a significant role under the guidance of Pep Guardiola after 18 months at the Etihad Stadium.

He needs to find himself a new club that provides sufficient playing time so he can regain his England berth ahead of Euro 2024.

For his part, Hojbjerg isn’t happy with his status at Tottenham as he fell down in the pecking order since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, Allegri isn’t excited about the prospect of adding either one.

The report claims the Juventus manager has his doubts over both players. He doesn’t feel that either one is capable of raising the quality of his midfield department.

He fears that the arrival of Phillips or Hojbjerg would limit the playing time of another midfielder without adding a fundamental leap in quality.

Therefore, the 56-year-old reportedly prefers to maintain the current crop intact.