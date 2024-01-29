A report in the Italian media explains why Juventus Allegri rebuffed the chance to sign Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips in January.

Both players completed moves this month after finding themselves in unpleasant situations at their respective clubs, albeit for different reasons.

Phillips was starving for playing time at Manchester City, so ended up sealing a switch to West Ham United.

As for Henderson, he was unhappy with life in Saudi Arabia, prompting a return to Europe through the gates of Ajax.

The two England internationals were linked with transfers to Juventus, but neither move materialized.

According to La Repubblica via TuttoJuve, Allegri placed a veto on the two moves.

As the source tells it, the coach is so pleased with the positive atmosphere in the Juventus locker room that he didn’t want to disrupt it by adding a new player to the fold, especially someone who isn’t accustomed to the club and Italian football in general.

The Livorno native feels that the players have built a solid bond that has been the secret behind their improved results on the pitch.

On the other hand, the report believes the 56-year-old wouldn’t mind the arrival of Federico Bernardeschi as a last-minute signing, as the latter spent five years at the club and still shares an amicable rapport with some of his old teammates as well as the coaching staff.

The 29-year-old would be available to join on loan from Toronto FC until June, but Lazio have entered the fray and could end up snapping up his services before the closure of the January market session.