Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly rebuffed the signing of Jordan Henderson from Al-Ettifaq.

In the last few days, the Englishman suddenly surfaced as a potential transfer target for the Bianconeri in January.

The 33-year-old is apparently keen to leave the Saudi Pro League six months following his arrival, as he isn’t enjoying his time in the Middle East.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Allegri’s consent never came, forcing the management to abandon the player’s pursuit.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the coach didn’t feel that Henderson’s arrival would provide a leap in quality in the middle of the park.

The report reminds us how the Livorno native had adopted a similar stance regarding another England international linked to Juventus in January. We’re talking about Manchester City benchwarmer Kalvin Phillips.

Therefore, Allegri simply prefers to keep faith in the current crop which mainly consists of young and promising players rather than handing the midfield keys to the 33-year-old former Liverpool captain.

The source adds that Ajax continue to press for the signing of the veteran midfielder in January.

But barring any surprises, Henderson won’t land in Turin this month, news that may delight a large section of Juventus fans who were hardly enthusiastic about the prospect of signing the former Reds skipper.

This season, Allegri has found a solid midfield trio in the shape of Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot and a revitalized Weston McKennie, while the young Fabio Miretti, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Joseph Nonge are acting as backups.