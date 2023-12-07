Piotr Zielinski has been linked with a potential move to Juventus as he approaches the end of his contract with Napoli.

The Polish international has gained recognition as one of the top midfielders in Europe, showcasing excellent form for Napoli. He played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A triumph in the previous campaign, establishing himself as one of their most reliable players.

While Napoli is keen to retain Zielinski beyond the current season, negotiations for a contract extension have proven challenging in recent months. With his contract set to expire, Zielinski will be free to engage in discussions with other clubs from January onwards.

Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Zielinski, with the presence of Cristiano Giuntoli at the Allianz Stadium potentially facilitating a move as a free agent. The reported motivation behind Juventus’ interest lies in manager Max Allegri’s desire for a midfielder who can contribute both goals and assists, and Zielinski aligns with this desired profile, according to Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski has been in fine form in Serie A in the last few seasons and is one of the most recognisable players in the Italian top flight.

If we can get our hands on him, we have to do that and ensure he does not move to another team.