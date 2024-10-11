(From L) Juventus FC technical coordinator Fabio Paratici, Juventus FC vice president Pavel Nedved and Juventus FC President Andrea Agnelli attend the Italian Serie A football match Torino vs Juventus on December 15, 2018 at the Olympic stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrea Agnelli is often associated with a challenging period at Juventus, as some of his decisions, particularly financial ones, came back to haunt the Bianconeri.

During his tenure, he was responsible for handing out huge salaries to players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and other stars. Signing Ronaldo for over €100 million was a major gamble that never fully paid off, as CR7 was unable to help Juventus win the Champions League or even maintain their dominance in Serie A.

One of Agnelli’s final significant decisions was to withdraw Juventus from the European Club Association (ECA) and make the club one of the founding members of the ill-fated European Super League.

However, not everything about Agnelli’s tenure was negative. He also established the Next Gen team and introduced several innovations at the club.

Pundit Maurizio Paniz has now spoken about his time and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I do not disown what was done in the past by Andrea Agnelli. For example, the Next Gen and the good things that came from it, the Super League itself which in fact translates into the new format of the Champions League, much richer. Titles of merit for the former Juventus President.”

Agnelli’s tenure as our president was not all that bad, and he deserves some credit for some of the bold decisions he made, including the J-Museum, the J-Hotel, and the J-Medical Centre.