Juventus' president Andrea Agnelli during the Italian Serie A football match Torino vs Juventus on November 2, 2019 at the 'Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino' in Turin. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite recent rumours linking Andrea Agnelli with a swift return to Juventus, a report in the Italian press explains why it remains implausible at the moment.

The 49-year-old was appointed club president in 2010 and it only took him a couple of years to kickstart what turned out to be the longest winning cycle in Italian football history.

Backed by general director Beppe Marotta, sporting director Fabio Paratici and his vice-president Pavel Nedved, Agnelli managed to take the club towards new heights on the domestic level, albeit they just missed out on Champions League glory.

However, the businessman was forced to resign alongside the other members of the board in November due to the pressure imposed by the club’s financial and legal troubles at the time, particularly the Prisma and Plusvalenza trials, which eventually earned him a ban from the sport.

(Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Agnelli hasn’t been seen at the Allianz Stadium ever since, but recent reports claimed he’s looking to launch a takeover bid to buy out his cousin John Elkann and his group EXOR, backed by Red Bull.

According to Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago, Agnelli is indeed dreaming of a return to Continassa, and he wouldn’t miss the opportunity to purchase his beloved club which he still passionately supports.

That being said, the Turin-based newspaper believes the circumstances for the former chairman’s return have yet to ripen.

These days, Agnelli is spending the bulk of his time in Amsterdam, working on the so-called Unify League, which is a repackaged edition of the controversial European Super League, while also keeping track of his own company, Lamse.

So while many feel we haven’t seen the last of the former president at Juventus, the timing of his expected return remains anyone’s guess at this stage.