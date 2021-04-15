Why Andrea Pirlo should be given at least one more year at Juventus

It is clear that Andrea Pirlo has not had the best first season in charge of Juventus. Getting knocked out of the Champions League by Porto and almost certain to relinquish the Scudetto is a huge disappointment and the finger of blame is being pointed at Pirlo and rightfully so.

and in his playing days, Pirlo was one of the highest-rated players in the world when he played and it was hoped that he would transfer his brilliance on the pitch to the bench, which has yet to happen.

However, while it is easy to pick holes in how Pirlo has performed this season and be all negative, there are some positives to take.

For starters, he will be more experienced come next season, he will have a year under his belt and will have learned a lot, that will stand him in good stead going forward. The players will have adapted more under his management style and will be more in tune with his thinking next season.

Then there is the playing squad, it always takes time for a new manager to bring in his own players, as well as offloading the players that he does not believe fit in with his vision and that may include Ronaldo, who is apparently wanted by a few of the European big boys.

Pirlo is clearly an experiment and some will say that experiment is not working and it is best to pull the plug right now, however, there are some that feel it is too soon and that the 41-year-old needs more time and that dilemma has the potential to split the fan base.

If that happens then it becomes an issue and that could be the tipping point for the club.

You can see what happens when supporters start arguing between themselves, just look at Arsenal in the Premier League, they are still feeling the effects of the Wenger out campaign. To this day the fans are still split over that episode and that is the big risk of sticking with Pirlo.

It is always a tricky situation for a club in this sort of situation but you would have to think that the hierarchy was aware of the potential pitfalls hiring Pirlo would bring and must have factored into their thinking this exact scenario.

Pirlo is acquiring younger players like Federico Chiesa and is in the middle of a process, now is not the time to disrupt that and backing him for at least one more campaign is the way to go but it is going to be rocky that is for sure.