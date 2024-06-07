Teun Koopmeiners is almost certain to leave Atalanta before next season begins, and Juventus wants to secure his signature.

The Dutchman has enjoyed life in Serie A since joining La Dea, which could make him inclined to stay in Italy. This gives Juventus an advantage in signing him.

Bianconeri sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is a huge fan of the midfielder, who is one of Atalanta’s most productive players.

Juve is working on improving its squad with several new players, and Koopmeiners is expected to become one of its biggest summer acquisitions.

Atalanta knows top clubs want the former AZ Alkmaar star, and they will likely sell him this summer, but they want to secure a significant fee from his departure.

Calciomercato reveals that Atalanta is not in a hurry and is waiting until the end of the Euros, which could increase his value.

The report claims Koopmeiners could cost up to 70 million euros if he performs well at Euro 2024, as Juventus will face even more competition for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is clearly one of our most important summer targets, and Atalanta can tell that we are very serious about signing him.

However, he has other suitors, and if they wait until the end of Euro 2024, we might be forced to pay more to win the race for his signature.