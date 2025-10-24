Dusan Vlahovic is attracting interest from several top European clubs as he approaches the final months of his contract with Juventus. Barcelona, in particular, is reportedly keen to secure the Serbian striker once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Vlahovic’s Contract Situation

Vlahovic’s current deal at the Allianz Stadium is set to expire, and there appears to be little chance of an extension. The striker reportedly earns a substantial monthly wage, and Juventus have made it clear that they are unwilling to offer a new contract unless he agrees to a significant reduction in salary. At present, Vlahovic seems uninterested in lowering his demands, which is steering him towards free agency.

Under the rules of professional football, he is allowed to begin negotiations with other clubs during the upcoming winter transfer window. This means he can discuss his future and even sign a pre-contract agreement with a club for a move in the summer. Barcelona is one of the sides preparing to make such an approach, aiming to secure Vlahovic’s services without having to pay a transfer fee.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Competition and Financial Challenges

As reported by Tuttojuve, Barcelona will face challenges in signing Vlahovic due to his wage expectations. Bayern Munich is also reportedly monitoring the situation, and other major clubs are expected to enter the race as discussions progress. Even if Barcelona wants him, agreeing to the Serbian’s financial demands may prove difficult, as the club has budgetary constraints that limit its flexibility.

Vlahovic’s willingness to compromise on salary will be a key factor in determining his next move. While he has refused to accept a lower wage at Juventus, it remains to be seen whether he would do so to join a club willing to offer other financial incentives, such as a substantial signing bonus. The coming months are likely to be decisive in shaping both his career trajectory and Juventus’ long-term plans regarding their striking options.

This situation highlights the complex interplay between sporting ambition and financial considerations in modern football, particularly for players of Vlahovic’s calibre. Clubs will need to balance their desire to acquire top talent with the constraints of sustainable wage structures.