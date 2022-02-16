Why Barcelona’s pursuit of Serie A star is good news for Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt’s future is very unclear and that means this might be his last season at Juventus.

The Dutchman is being targeted by the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea, as both clubs look for top players in his position.

The former Ajax man is gradually becoming the main defender at Juve and that should make the Bianconeri keep him.

But footballers are usually loyal to their paycheck and they will switch clubs if they are promised a better payday at a new one.

With that in mind, Juve should prepare for the unexpected from the defender’s camp.

However, they have received a boost in their bid to keep him with a new report claiming Barcelona is turning their attention to an alternative.

A report via Tuttomercatoweb claims the Catalans are interested in a move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and are pushing to land the Senegalese star.

They believe he would be much cheaper to acquire than De Ligt and are focusing their energy on getting the AFCON winner.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt should remain at Juve in the long term because he has all the attributes of a top player and individual.

The defender has been in fine form recently and that might continue for a long time, considering that he is a top player.

It would cost a lot of money for us to replace him, so it might be better if we keep the 22-year-old even at the cost of a higher salary.