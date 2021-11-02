Why Bernardeschi’s contract renewal remains frozen

While the likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado are expected to sign new contracts that tie their future to Juventus, things can be a bit more complicated for Federico Bernardeschi.

The Italian has been plying his trade in Turin since 2017, but he has thus far failed to live up to the promise that he displayed during his early years at Fiorentina.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could offer the winger a new deal that includes lower figures.

However, this situation could leave the player’s agent Mino Raiola unpleased, and he could decide to take the 27-year-old’s business elsewhere.

The report adds that the negotiations are currently frozen, as Max Allegri is yet to be fully convinced by Bernardeschi’s performances on the pitch.

While the former Viola star is surely enjoying a better campaign when compared with last season (where he struggled to earn playing time under the tutelage of Andrea Pirlo), his displays are yet to take the world by storm.

Juve FC say

Taking the time before deciding the player’s future is the wisest solution for now. With the club suffering from deep crisis on the pitch, it’s hard to fully judge him at the moment.

But once things stabilize at the club, the Azzurri star will have to prove that can play an important part in Allegri’s tactical scheming, otherwise, it would be difficult to justify his stay at the club beyond the current campaign.