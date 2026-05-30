Bernardo Silva is among the players Juventus have been monitoring, with the club previously hoping to secure his signature on a free transfer during the current window.

The Portuguese midfielder departed Manchester City at the end of the season after a highly successful spell in the Premier League and is now available as a free agent. Juventus identified him as a potential addition and were optimistic about bringing him to Turin, with the player initially open to considering the move if the conditions were suitable.

Bernardo Silva Transfer Position

Talks were opened between Juventus and the player’s representatives, and for a period he was receptive to their interest. However, recent developments have shifted the situation, with his future now appearing less likely to involve a move to Italy.

He now appears to be edging towards a different destination, a development that is not unrelated to Juventus’ failure to secure qualification for the Champions League. The midfielder’s preference for elite European competition has become a decisive factor in shaping his next move.

Champions League Ambitions Shape Decision

According to Sport Mediaset, the midfielder has cooled his interest in joining Juventus because they failed to qualify for the Champions League, with the competition remaining a priority for his next club.

He remains in strong physical condition and believes he should continue playing at the highest level, which makes a move to a club outside the Champions League less appealing. Juventus, having missed out on a top four finish, may therefore need to shift their focus towards players more open to Europa League football.

Further clarity on his future is expected as the transfer window progresses, with Juventus continuing to assess their options while other clubs evaluate the possibility of securing his signature in the coming weeks.

The situation therefore remains open and unresolved.