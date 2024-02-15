Bologna boasts some of the finest players in Serie A this season, a testament to their remarkable performance in the ongoing campaign under the management of Thiago Motta. The Red and Blues are thriving, and there is optimism that they could secure a place in one of the European spots by the end of the season, possibly even a top-four finish, depending on the results of other clubs.

One standout player contributing to Bologna’s success is Lewis Ferguson, the dynamic Scottish midfielder who has been a vital force in the team’s midfield. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus and other top European clubs expressing interest in acquiring his services.

Despite Juventus’ eagerness to secure Ferguson’s signature, they face uncertainty regarding the transfer fee. Bologna has yet to establish the asking price for the midfielder, and as reported by Calciomercato, they attribute this delay to Ferguson’s ongoing development. The club plans to wait until the conclusion of the season to determine a fair and reflective price for his signature, considering his overall performance in the current campaign.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson has been a delight to watch, and adding him to our midfield could be a game-changing addition to the lineup next season.