Juventus remains interested in a move for Riccardo Calafiori, but Bologna will only sell him at the right price.

The defender has been one of the standout players in his position in Italian football this season.

Calafiori has been a revelation since returning to Serie A in 2023, and Bologna hopes he will stay, especially as they prepare to compete in the Champions League next season.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their squad with several new players, but they face competition for Calafiori’s signature from other top clubs both within and outside Italy.

Bologna is determined to keep him unless a team offers at least 25 million euros for his transfer. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, this valuation is partly due to the fact that his former club, Basel, will receive a percentage of the transfer fee. Bologna wants to ensure their portion of the fee is substantial enough to justify the sale.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori is a fine defender, and 25m euros is not a bad fee for him. If he were English and played in the Premier League, he would have cost more.

If we fail to pay that price to sign him, he will eventually join another top club.