Why Bonucci is the only certainty for Juve’s backline next season

After dealing with recurring injury problems since the turn of the new year, Leonardo Bonucci is once again healthy and ready to take the field.

The veteran defender could even start from the first minute when Juventus play against Cagliari this Saturday away from home.

For Max Allegri, having the 34-year-old at his disposal again is paramount, especially considering his status in the team.

According to Calciomercato, Bonucci is the only certainty for Juve’s backline next season, as all other center backs are facing an uncertain future.

For a start, Giorgio Chiellini might call it a day at the end of the campaign. The captain has a contract with the club until 2023. However, Italy’s failure to reach the World Cup prompted him to reconsider his future.

The 37-year-old has been suffering from constant injuries which could be another reason that encourages him to quit the sport.

As for Matthijs de Ligt, he has been the most consistent and reliable center back at Allegri’s disposal this season. Nonetheless, his agent Mino Raiola could have other plans for the Dutchman, which could take him towards the Premier League.

Finally, Daniele Rugani remains at the bottom of the pecking order. The Italian has a contract until 2024, but the management might consider his wages (3 million euros) to be hefty for a backup option.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini and company could be tempted to replace the former Empoli man with someone who earns less in terms of wages (Federico Gatti, perhaps?)