Brighton and West Ham are reportedly better positioned than Juventus to sign Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The Bianconeri are keen to land at least one centre-back in January after losing Gleison Bremer to an ACL injury. In recent weeks, they have been heavily linked with Antonio Silva and David Hancko, but Tomori’s candidacy is also gaining ground.

Several sources in the Italian media expect Cristiano Giuntoli to try to make an opening when the two clubs meet in Riyadh for the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup later this week.

The Englishman has been struggling for playing time this season, with Paulo Fonseca favouring the partnership of Matteo Gabbia and Malick Thiaw. It remains to be seen if the sacking of the Portuguese tactician and the arrival of his compatriot Sergio Conceicao will change the player’s fate, but in the meantime, the 27-year-old’s future appears to be away from Milanello.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato, Milan value Tormori at circa 25 million euros, while Juventus are trying to reduce the cost by adding Danilo to the operation, even though the latter appears more interested in joining Napoli and reuniting with Giovanni Manna.

Moreover, the source adds that the Rossoneri also prefer to send the England international abroad rather than handing him to a direct rival. And with Brighton and West Ham reportedly interested in his services, the former Chelsea man might have the opportunity to return to the Premier League, which could also boost his chances of regaining an international call-up.

Tomori rose through the ranks of the Blues and got his breakthrough during Frank Lampard’s first reign at the club, but his lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel (now his national team manager) prompted his exit in January 2021.

The Englishman formed a solid partnership with current Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu during the 2021/22 which culminated in Milan’s Scudetto triumph.