Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has surprisingly decided to omit Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso from the squad that will take on Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Azzurri will host the Green and White Army at Bergamo in the semi-final of the World Cup playoffs. The winner will go on to face either Wales or Bosnia in Tuesday’s final.

Italy have already suffered back-to-back heartbreaks at this exact stage of the competition in the last two editions, so the entire nation is dreading a third straight catastrophic failure.

Therefore, Gattuso has some major decisions to make when it comes to his squad and starting lineup.

The 2006 World Cup winner originally decided to call up three Juventus players. However, only Manuel Locatelli and Federico Gatti were selected in the 23-man matchday squad that will take on Northern Ireland, while Cambiaso was excluded.

Gennaro Gattuso cuts Andrea Cambiaso from Italy squad

The 26-year-old will thus watch the action from the stands alongside Elia Caprile, Diego Coppola, Gianlucca Scamacca and Nicolo Cambiaghi.

But while the four other players were already expecting the cut, Cambiaso’s omission took everyone by surprise, as the Genoa youth product used to be a regular starter for the national team.

According to IlBianconero, Gattuso’s decision to omit Cambiaso was purely tactical, as the latter isn’t struggling with any physical problems.

Although the Juventus man is capable of occupying both flanks, the manager preferred two other players for each wing-back slot.

Matteo Politano is expected to start on the right wing, with the young Marco Palestra as his understudy. Moreover, Leonardo Spinazzola was selected as Federico Dimarco’s substitute on the left side, leaving Cambiaso out of the equation.

Nevertheless, Gattuso will be able to alter his squad if Italy manage to go through to the final, giving Cambiaso a new opportunity.

Italy Matchday Squad against Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers – Donnarumma, Carnesecchi, Meret.

Defenders – Palestra, Dimarco, Spinazzola, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Gatti, Scalvini, Bastoni, Mancini.

Midfielders – Locatelli, Tonali, Pisilli, Cristante, Frattesi, Barella.

Forwards – Politano, Retegui, Raspadori, Kean, Pio Esposito.