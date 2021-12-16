Why Chiellini could consider retirement at the end of the season

Following his triumphant summer that saw him lifting the Euro 2020, Giorgio Chiellini signed a new two-year contract with Juventus.

Therefore, the defender should in theory extend his playing career at least until the summer of 2023.

However, things can rapidly change in football. The Azzurri could now miss out on their second World Cup in a row, which could affect the future of the Bianconeri captain.

Roberto Mancini’s men finished second behind Switzerland in their qualifying group, and will now have to contend for a WC spot through the playoffs next March.

Italy will take on North Macedonia in the Semi Finals, and a win would set up a final against either Portugal or Turkey.

According to ilBianconero, Chiellini will definitely remain in Turin if Italy qualifies to Qatar 2022.

The international tournament will take place in the middle of the season, and thus, the veteran would have to train on a regular basis in order to join the Azzurri’s camp.

However, Italy’s failure to qualify could cast some doubt over his future, as he could lose his motivation to keep going.

Chiellini remains an important element in Max Allegri’s squad, but the tactician has been carefully managing the defender’s playing time to avoid injuries.

Juve FC say

Despite reaching the age of 37, the Livorno native remains one of the most solid defenders in the world, even if he’s operating on a lighter schedule.

Let’s hope that he’s still willing to go on for at least another season, but if decides otherwise, then one can hardly blame him after suffering from all type of injuries in the last few years.