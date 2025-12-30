Federico Chiesa has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus as he continues to struggle for regular game time at Liverpool. While the current campaign has been an improvement on his previous season in England, the attacker is still not featuring as often as he would prefer. His situation has prompted renewed speculation about his long-term future and whether a move back to Serie A could offer the consistency he is seeking.

Chiesa has shown flashes of his quality this season, particularly when introduced from the bench, where his energy and direct approach have made an impact. However, he has yet to fully convince his manager that he is suited to the system from the start. As things stand, this suggests that his role is unlikely to change significantly, which could limit his opportunities to secure the minutes he needs to regain peak form.

Juventus Link and Playing Time

A continued lack of starting opportunities could encourage Chiesa to explore his options, and Juventus are among the clubs linked with a potential move. A return to Turin would be familiar territory for the winger, and the prospect of regular football could be decisive. Chiesa is believed to be open to the idea, particularly as Luciano Spalletti would be prepared to offer him more consistent involvement.

During his first spell at Juventus, Chiesa endured periods of injury, which disrupted his momentum. Despite this, there is little doubt that he was regarded as one of the club’s most dependable performers when fit. His ability to influence matches and contribute in key moments made him a valuable asset, and those qualities have not been forgotten.

Future Considerations

Chiesa is now at a stage where playing time is essential, both for personal development and for his wider ambitions. According to Il Bianconero, he is carefully considering his future and could be willing to accept a return to Juventus in order to play more regularly. Increased minutes would also strengthen his chances of earning a place in the Italy squad for the next World Cup, should they qualify.

With his desire for consistent football clear, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether his career continues in England or returns to Italy.