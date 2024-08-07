Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to several Italian clubs in recent weeks.

After Juventus confirmed their decision to offload him in this transfer window, more Serie A teams have shown interest.

Chiesa has not been called up for any of Juve’s pre-season matches so far, a clear sign that he will not be involved with the team if he stays.

The winger’s contract has just one year left, but it is unlikely he will remain at the club until then.

Juventus is open to selling him to any club that can meet their asking price, which is significantly reduced because of his current squad status.

However, Roma, AC Milan, Lazio, and Napoli have all shown interest in signing him but are struggling to finalise the deal for one main reason.

According to Il Bianconeri, Chiesa currently earns 5 million euros per season net at Juventus and wants to earn 6 million euros per season in net wages at his next club.

None of these clubs can afford to pay his desired salary, as it would make him their top earner.

This complicates Juve’s efforts to sell him, and he might be forced to leave Serie A to find a club willing to meet his wage demands.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa must lower his wage bill if he is serious about moving away from Juve.