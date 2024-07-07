Juventus winger Federico Chiesa would find many friends and allies at Roma, but he’s yet to be completely sold on a move to the Italian capital.

In recent days, the Bianconeri directors have reportedly informed the player’s agent Fali Ramadini that he’s no longer part of the club’s project.

The 26-year-old’s contract will expire next season and new Juventus coach Thiago Motta doesn’t consider him suitable to his tactical system.

In recent days, major sources in the Italian media have been linking the Euro 2020 winner with the Giallorossi.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Chiesa has already received several calls and messages inviting him to the Eternal City.

This includes Roma boss Daniele De Rossi, his former Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala who made the switch from Turin to Rome two years ago, as well as his international teammates Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini.

Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) believes that an agreement between the two clubs should be feasible.

However, the main obstacle remains the player’s desire.

As the source tells it, Chiesa remains reluctant, as he still prefers to play for a top club that will feature in the Champions League next season.

On the other hand, the Italian capital side will take part in the Europa League next term after finishing sixth in the Serie A table.

Therefore, the Italy international is holding out for a more enticing proposal, but it remains to be been if Roma will patiently await his decision.