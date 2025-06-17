Juventus are firmly in the race to sign Viktor Gyökeres this summer as they plan a significant shake-up in attack ahead of the new season. The Swedish forward has been in superb form for Sporting CP since moving from Coventry City and has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe. With over 100 goal contributions in two seasons, he has established himself as one of the most complete strikers currently playing outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Bianconeri know they need a high-impact addition up front, especially as Dusan Vlahovic looks increasingly likely to leave the club. Juventus are currently competing in the Club World Cup and have qualified for the next edition of the Champions League, which gives them more financial power than they have had in recent seasons. They plan to use that leverage to secure top talent and ensure Igor Tudor has the players he needs to compete on all fronts.

Sporting prefer Juventus due to financial confidence

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Sporting are open to selling Gyökeres and have identified Juventus as a preferred destination. This preference is not purely based on sporting merit but is tied to the belief that the Bianconeri have more money to spend than other suitors. While Arsenal and Manchester United remain very interested in the striker, Sporting are more confident that Juventus can meet their financial demands.

The report also highlights how Sporting values their past relationship with Juventus, which has remained professional and smooth during previous negotiations. The striker himself is reportedly open to joining the Italian giants, even though he has expressed admiration for the Premier League in the past. Juventus would offer him a key role in a team with serious continental ambitions.

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

Juventus must sell Vlahovic first

Despite their interest, Juventus are not in a position to sign Gyökeres without first making a major sale. That sale is expected to come in the form of Vlahovic’s departure. AC Milan remain in contact with the Serbian, and if Juventus can secure a deal, they will move quickly for Gyökeres.

Gyökeres is a physical and intelligent forward who would fit well into Tudor’s system. His experience in Portugal and on the international stage gives Juventus confidence that he could be the long-term solution they have lacked in attack.