Antonio Conte is reportedly hellbent on bringing Juventus captain Danilo to Napoli in January.

The 33-year-old defender’s campaign has been a rollercoaster thus far. He first began as a benchwarmer, before putting up a series of disappointing displays between late October and early November against the likes of Stuttgart, Parma and Inter, but Thiago Motta had no other choice by to play him when the injury crisis worsened.

In a recent interview, the Brazilian declared his intention to remain at Juventus at least until the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, citing his responsibilities as club captain behind his choice. He also felt he was hampered by his late return from the summer vacation, which left him trailing behind his teammates on the physical level.

And yet, Danilo continues to be constantly linked with a move to Napoli.

According to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, Conte was already keen to bring in a centre-back who could also cover at full-back when required, and Alessandro Buongiorno’s injury made it a more urgent need.

So thanks to Danilo’s ability to cover almost any role at the back, Napoli have identified him as the ideal solution, especially given his great experience.

And while the Brazil captain had pledged himself to the Old Lady until June, he wouldn’t mind a departure based on Juve’s request.

Moreover, the Bianconeri remain interested in the services of Giacomo Raspadori who is finding little playing time at Napoli.

Therefore, the source claims that an exchange could be on the cards, but Juventus will obviously have to pay a considerable amount of cash to balance the operation.