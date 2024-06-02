Mason Greenwood has been one of Juventus’ main transfer targets in this window as the Englishman has shown improved form while on loan at Getafe.

He joined the Spanish club from Manchester United after being frozen out from the Premier League side for off-field reasons.

Greenwood had to revive his career in Spain, and he did, with United now looking to cash in on him.

The attacker is one of the finest players in his role at his age on the continent, and Juventus is confident that he would be the right player for their team.

The Bianconeri are adding new names to their squad, and Thiago Motta is expected to become their next manager.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Cristiano Giuntoli is pushing to sign Greenwood because the attacker would be the perfect fit for Juve’s 4-2-3-1 system under Motta.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood has just finished a brilliant season at Getafe, and we need to do our best to sign him.

The attacker is still just 22 and has so much more football development to do to reach his full potential.

Motta demonstrated that he is brilliant with young players and would be delighted if he works with Greenwood in Turin.