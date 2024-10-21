Juventus captain Danilo has reportedly asked the club to ditch the renewal automatic clause from his contract.

The 33-year-old’s deal with the Bianconeri is only valid until the end of the season, but it contains an automatic extension clause that allows him to prolong his stay at Continassa for another year under certain conditions.

Most sources believe this clause would be triggered if the Brazilian manages to feature in 50% of the club’s fixtures across all competitions this season, similar to the one included in the contract of his friend and former teammate Alex Sandro (renewed in 2023).

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Danilo would like to drop this clause from his contract. As the source explains, he wants to free the management from the obligation of renewing his deal.

On the other hand, the Brazil captain would like to finish the season and freely negotiate his future with the club directors without any contractual obligations.

Danilo has been a stalwart for Juventus over the past few years, but his status has drastically changed since Thiago Motta’s arrival. With the Italo-Brazilian in charge, the captain is no longer a first choice, and despite his ability to cover several positions, he has been struggling for playing time.

So perhaps the defender suspects his automatic renewal clause is behind his limited playing time. In other words, the management may have asked Motta to keep the player on the bench for the majority of the matches to avoid triggering the clause, as the club has been adamant on lowering the wage bill, as at least this is what some observers claim.

Therefore, by freeing the management from this obligation, the directors wouldn’t have to worry about his game time, thus giving Danilo a fair chance to play, as long as he can convince Motta.