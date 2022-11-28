Why Del Piero didn’t want Juventus to retire his Number 10

Throughout the club’s glorious history, a plethora of legends donned the famous black and white jersey, and not even the 50 stars at the Allianz stadium were enough to include them all, with many being undeservedly left out.

Yet, one icon managed to shine above the rest with his unparalleled numbers, marvelous talent, incredible devotion and ever-lasting class.

Of course we’re talking about Alessandro Del Piero, the man who simply symbolizes Juventus.

The striker arrived to Turin as a young talent in 1993 before leaving as the club’s all-time record goal-scorer 19 years later.

Yet, Del Piero never wanted the club to retire his iconic number 10. Instead, Carlos Tevez, Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba have inherited the jersey.

According to Antonio Galimberti who wrote a book dedicated ADP, the 2006 World Cup winner didn’t want to deprive a child from dreaming of one day wearing the Bianconeri’s number 10 shirt.

“Del Piero was the first Juventus player to wear the number 10 with his surname on the back,” said the author in an interview with JuventusNews24.

“UEFA imposed the new regulation in the Champions League final which Juve won in 1996.

“He had the number 10 that had once belonged to Roberto Baggio, Platini and Sivori, but he was the first to have his surname on his shirt.

“In the farewell press conference, he was asked if he wanted the club to retire his number reminiscently to Paolo Maldini [Milan number 3] and Diego Maradona [Napoli number 10].

“He replied with a no because every child must dream of being able to wear it one day. This also showcases the character of a true champion.

“Now it’s passed to Pogba, but it hasn’t been seen yet this season. I believe Juventus may now lack a genuine number 10 on a technical level.”