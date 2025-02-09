Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero is not expected to assert a role at his beloved club in the near future as his career path could take him elsewhere.

The iconic club captain spent 19 years serving the Old Lady’s cause before leaving as the club’s all-time goal-scorer.

The retired striker spent years away from the Bianconeri’s orbit, as his rapport with former club president Andrea Agnelli was far from ideal, especially after being unceremoniously shown the door in 2012 despite his unparalleled dedication to the cause.

Nevertheless, the 50-year-old has been popping up more often at the Allianz Stadium in recent years, rekindling his never-ending bond with the club.

But while Del Piero’s loyal fanbase is keen to see him play a significant role at the club in some shape or form, Giovanni Albanese rules him an imminent return.

The Italian journalist reveals that the 2006 World Cup winner could decide to embark on a managerial career after earning his coaching badges rather than joining the Bianconeri’s hierarchy.

“While the Juventus fans dream of Del Piero as president, and in moments of difficulty they imagine him as the possible solution to every problem, Alex continues to study to be a coach and sees himself more on the bench than behind a desk, unless in a role where he can really decide everything,” explained Albanese during his appearances on Sportitalia (via JuventusNews24).

The legendary striker is currently working as a pundit for Sky Sport Italia among other gigs. He had also been tipped to replace Gabriele Gravina as FIGC president, as Lazio president Claudio Lotito considered backing him for the role. However, this idea swiftly faded, with Gravina now elected for a third term earlier this week.