Why Del Piero was omitted from the new Juventus board?

Shortly after the administrative earthquake that rocked Juventus on November 28, the club’s supporters gained some hope when their idol Alessandro Del Piero declared his availability to return in a managerial role.

Nonetheless, the club announced the names of the five new members of the board of directors who will assume office on January 18, and to the fans’ disappointment, the legendary number 10 wasn’t among them.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the hierarchy decided to build a war council that features lawyers, accountants and audits who are able to fight the legal and and financial battles.

As we all know, the club is currently under investigation from several legal and organizational bodies due to alleged financial wrongdoings related to capital gains and salary maneuvers conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, the source believes that Del Piero’s current omission won’t rule out a return in the future, once the club shifts its focus back to the sporting department.

Juve FC say

Unless Juventus would offer the iconic captain a significant role befitting of his status, there’s no point in rushing his return only for him to be lost in the administrative shuffle.

Let’s hope that the club manages to surpass the storm with the least possible damage so we return to talking exclusively about sporting matters.