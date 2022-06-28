Why Di Maria eventually chose Juventus?

After months of speculations, it appears that Angel Di Maria is indeed on his way to Turin.

The Argentine became one of the most interesting profiles on the free agents market after leaving Paris Saint Germain at the end of last season.

Despite being 34, the winger remains a menace for opposition defenders, and Max Allegri has identified him as the ideal profile to support Dusan Vlahovic from the right flank in a 4-3-3 lineup.

But after keeping the Bianconeri waiting for an answer for several weeks, why did the former Real Madrid man choose the Italian giants after all?

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, it wasn’t Juventus who set the final ultimatum last Sunday, but Di Maria himself.

Even though the veteran was still waiting for Barcelona to make a move, he eventually got tried of the delay, as he needed to lift the uncertainty over his future.

So while the Bianconeri were ready to wait further for a response, it was Di Maria who reportedly put an end to the saga, accepting the Old Lady’s proposal.

The source adds that the two parties still have to resolve some details in the contract before reaching a full agreement.

These include the figures related to bonuses as well as the conditions for the renewal clause at the end of the one-year deal.