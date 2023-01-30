Why Di Maria is unlikely to stay at Juventus beyond this season

Last summer, Juventus were hoping to put Angel Di Maria’s signature on a two-year contract, but the player eventually had his way, joining the club on a one-year deal.

Although the world champion has left the door open for a potential renewal, the current circumstances suggest a breakup in the summer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the club intends to lower its wage bill amidst the ongoing legal and financial crisis, which could spell the end of Di Maria’s brief stint.

The Argentine is one of the highest earners at the club, and the management will surely struggle to maintain him amongst others, especially if we fail to reach the Champions League – as the status quo suggests.

For his part, the 34-year-old might not be eager to stay either considering the club’s shambolic state. The former Paris Saint-Germain star had often stated his desire to end his career at his boyhood club Rosario Central, and this could be the ideal timing for a homecoming.

Willingly or not, Juventus will eventually resort to their youngsters for the inevitable rebuilding.

At the moment, the Bianconeri lack the resources to snatch the biggest names on the market, and missing out on the Champions League will portray Turin as an even less desirable destination for top stars.