Why did Del Piero attend Real Madrid’s match on Saturday?

While Juventus were suffering a beating at the hands of Milan, Alessandro Del Piero spared himself the pain by attending a LaLiga fixture between Getafe and Real Madrid.

During his legendary playing career, the former number 10 enjoyed some memorable outings against Los Blancos.

Who can ever forget the standing ovation he received from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd after scoring a fabulous brace against their club in 2008?

So why was the iconic striker present at the Colisuem Alfonso Perez on Saturday?

Del Piero’s son Tobias currently plays for Getafe’s U-15 side. However, there could be more to it.

According to Cadena Ser via ilBianconero, Tobias Del Piero is about to reach an agreement to join Real Madrid.

Juve FC say

Tobias surely has football in his genes. His father is one of the greatest talents the sport has ever witnessed. Furthermore, his uncle is Nicola Amoruso, another striker who spent the majority of his playing career in Serie A, and even had a stint at Juventus.

The teenager was born in 2007, back when Alex was the iconic captain and ultimate star at the Bianconeri.

So while one would have expected him to make his first steps in Turin, perhaps joining Real Madrid’s academy would be a better option after all.

At least the young man wouldn’t have to deal with all the pressure that accompanies his surname at Vinovo.

Click here for the latest news on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Spanish football in general