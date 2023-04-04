Why did Inzaghi not speak to the media ahead of Juventus match?

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi did not speak to the press ahead of his team’s match against Juventus.

The Nerazzurri are looking to earn a first win against Juve this season at the third time of asking after the Bianconeri won both games in Serie A.

Juve is in fine form heading into the match and Inzaghi’s side is on the opposite side of the form guide.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Inter boss decided against speaking to the press because he did not want the spotlight to be on his players, who have not won any of their last three matches and have three domestic losses before this game.

Juve FC Says

Inter are not in a good moment and their boss will do his best to ensure they can stay out of the spotlight.

Because of their poor run of form, we might be tempted to think we can win the games easily, but underestimating them will be a big mistake.

We need to stay focused and prepare like we will play against the best team in the world when we step on the pitch for the game.

Everyone in black and white should know the importance of winning the Copa Italia by now.