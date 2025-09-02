Igor Tudor had been eager to secure the services of Jonathan Clauss during the summer transfer window, but the deadline passed without the defender joining the club.

Following the departure of Timothy Weah, Juventus found themselves short of options at right back, a position that required reinforcement to strengthen the overall squad. Clauss was specifically identified by Tudor as the ideal candidate for this role, with the coach convinced that the Frenchman possessed the qualities necessary to improve the team.

Juventus’ pursuit of Clauss

While Juventus initially made enquiries about the possibility of signing Clauss, the club’s attention shifted to other targets. Efforts were concentrated on alternative signings, and negotiations for Clauss were not prioritised. As the transfer deadline approached and many teams struggled to complete last-minute deals, Juventus revived its interest and sought to explore the feasibility of bringing the defender to Turin.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri made an approach to Nice in the final stages of the window. They intended to secure Clauss on a loan arrangement, thereby filling the gap on the right side of defence. Despite this late effort, the proposal did not meet the expectations of the French side, who considered the player too important to release under such terms and at such a late juncture in the market.

Focus turns to existing squad

The report highlighted that Juventus’s seriousness in pursuing the transfer came too late to influence negotiations effectively. Nice were unwilling to sanction a deal under rushed conditions, and Clauss therefore remained with his current club. The inability to finalise the move left Juventus without the additional depth Tudor had hoped for.

While the outcome was disappointing, the emphasis must now turn towards optimising the existing resources within the squad. I

It would have been nice if we had signed Clauss to give Tudor more defensive options, but we must now focus on making the most of the group we have.