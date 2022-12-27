Why did Juventus let Dybala go and sign Di Maria?

Juventus allowed Paulo Dybala to leave the club as a free agent at the end of last season, a decision that surprised its fans.

The Argentinian had been one of the favourite players and seemed keen on extending his stay with Juve for the long term even though he had become injury-prone.

Juve pulled the plug on negotiations and decided to allow him to leave as a free agent despite initially agreeing on the terms of a new deal.

The club then added Angel di Maria to its squad for free form PSG, and the World Cup winner has been superb for them since he moved to Turin.

Ex-Juve director Maurizio Arrivabene has now given details about why they allowed Dybala to leave and signed Di Maria.

He said via Football Italia:

“The conditions demanded by Dybala were excessive and would commit the club for many years.

“Signing a player like Di Maria, who proved his worth at the World Cup, was an opportunity to sign a player for a year mentoring young players. A champion like him, plus young players such as Fagioli and Miretti, we thought it was an important signing.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala had become injury-prone, and it seemed the best decision was to allow him to leave instead of handing him a new deal.

The attacker was also asking for a lot of money, which made little sense, considering he was rarely fit enough to play in the last few months.