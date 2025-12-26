Juventus added Joao Mario to their squad in the summer from FC Porto, with Alberto Costa moving in the opposite direction in what was widely viewed as a baffling decision. The swap deal immediately raised questions among observers, particularly because it echoed a previous exchange involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo, a move that ultimately failed to benefit either club involved.

That historical comparison has only intensified scrutiny of the latest agreement. In the earlier case, both teams struggled to justify the outcome, and there is a growing sense that Juventus may once again have come out on the wrong side of a complex transaction.

A Questionable Exchange

At the time the deal was struck, Costa was enjoying some of his best form at Juventus and appeared to be developing into a reliable option for the team. At just 22, he also represented a younger profile with clear growth potential. In contrast, Mario arrived at the age of 25 and has so far failed to demonstrate that he is ready to compete consistently at the demanding level of Serie A.

His early months at the club have been marked by limited opportunities and a noticeable lack of influence. Far from strengthening the squad, Mario has struggled to earn regular minutes, which has only added to doubts about the logic behind the exchange. For a club seeking stability and improvement, the decision has appeared increasingly difficult to defend.

Managerial Confidence and Boardroom Decisions

Luciano Spalletti is an experienced manager who has worked with many top-level players throughout his career, and his judgment is rarely questioned without reason. His reluctance to give Mario meaningful playing time suggests a lack of confidence in the defender’s ability to improve the team. Such caution from a coach of Spalletti’s standing is often a clear indicator of a player’s limitations.

This situation inevitably raises a fundamental question. Why did Juventus commit to signing Mario if he was not expected to play a significant role? One explanation appears increasingly likely. It is understood that Igor Tudor did not request the signing, which points towards the decision being made at the board level.

If financial considerations drove the deal rather than sporting logic, Juventus may once again be paying the price for prioritising balance sheets over performance. Unless Mario’s situation changes quickly, this swap risks becoming another example of short-sighted planning that hinders progress rather than supports it.