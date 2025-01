Vlahovic, on the other hand, has had his share of injury troubles in the past, but there were no signs that he had picked up a problem during the match against Milan. His unanticipated visit to the medical centre raised concerns among fans, especially given his importance to the team at this stage of the season.

However, supporters can breathe a sigh of relief, as Il Bianconero has provided clarity on why the Serbian striker stopped by the medical facility. According to their report, Vlahovic’s visit was purely routine, and it had nothing to do with a new injury. The striker spent only a few minutes at the centre, and he is expected to be fully fit and available to feature in Juventus’ next game.

This update comes as a significant boost for the Bianconeri, as Vlahovic has been a crucial player for the team. With Arkadiusz Milik’s return date still uncertain, the club can ill afford to lose another key striker at this critical juncture of the campaign. Vlahovic’s availability will be vital as Juventus aims to maintain their push for success in the second half of the season.

The January transfer window remains open, and Juventus may still need to explore the market for a striker to strengthen the squad with strong links to Man Utd’s Joshua Zirkzee doing the rounds. While Vlahovic’s health is no longer a concern, the team’s depth in attack could benefit from reinforcements to ensure they are well-equipped for the challenges ahead. Securing a reliable forward for the remainder of the season could prove pivotal to the club’s ambitions.