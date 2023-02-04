Why did Weston McKennie ask Juventus to sell him?

Juventus offloaded Weston McKennie in the last transfer window on an initial loan deal to Leeds United in the Premier League.

The American was Max Allegri’s preferred choice on the right side of midfield in the weeks before he left, but it was clear Juve would offload him for the right offer.

After reports linked him with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa, he eventually decided to move to Leeds, where he would be reunited with some of his fellow compatriots.

A report on Tuttojuve has now revealed what made McKennie ask the Bianconeri to sell him.

It claimed when the Bianconeri lost 15 points as a punishment from FIGC, McKennie believed that was the right time to leave and asked the club to listen to offers for his signature.

Juve FC Says

In a time like this, we only need players who are prepared to work hard and help us get away from our present troubles. McKennie does not seem loyal enough to do that and we cannot blame him.

He has never been one of the fan favourites and if his move to the Premier League is made permanent, we will make some good money.