‘Why didn’t we get him?’ – Rio Ferdinand rues missing out on Juventus star

Rio Ferdinand was in awe of Federico Chiesa this week after watching him star for Juventus against Chelsea, and insists that Manchester United and others will be kicking themselves.

The Italian winger was a force up front for the Old Lady, being used at CF for the first time since joining the club from Fiorentina, but he didn’t disappoint in any way.

Chiesa was a constant threat throughout the match, using his pace and movement to taunt the Blues defence, and his clinical goal almost immediately from the restart proved to be the deciding factor in the result.

Ferdinand insists that a number of Premier League clubs will be kicking themselves after their failed attempts to sign him as he continues to show his class.

‘He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport(via the DailyMail). ‘I’m sure they’re thinking “why didn’t we get him?”

‘He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.’

Ferdinand opened up on what the former Fiorentina star brings to the team, describing him as a ‘modern day striker’.

He added: ‘It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind.

‘He’s that modern day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct.’

Will Juventus struggle to keep Chiesa in the coming years as the big clubs look to spend big on his signature? How much is he worth?

