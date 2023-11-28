In recent days, reports have surfaced suggesting that this could be Max Allegri’s last season as the manager of Juventus. Allegri returned to the club in 2021 after a two-year absence but has faced challenges since his return. Despite winning five consecutive league titles and other trophies in his initial tenure as the club’s manager, Allegri has been unsuccessful and trophyless since his return.

Allegri is now rumoured to be considering leaving the club at the end of this season, and he is determined to conclude his tenure on a high note. Antonio Conte is speculated to be a potential replacement for Allegri.

The report on Football Italia suggests that Allegri is seriously contemplating leaving the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season. He is reportedly considering taking a year off to recharge himself, as many coaches do, or potentially moving to Saudi Arabia, where he has interests.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done a good job for us since he moved to the club and we are happy with his contributions so far.

However, the gaffer must win a trophy by the end of this term for his second spell to be a success.